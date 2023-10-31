Visitors welcome as aero modelers fly-in Saturday

The East Texas Aero Modelers will host their annual Fun Fly this Saturday, benefiting Toys for Tots.

The club has been hosting the fly-in for more than 20 years, and the members will descend on their home flying site at 2033 Cherokee St. in Longview at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 to fly until it’s too dark (or they’re too tired) for the model planes to soar.

Attendance is free for spectators. According to co-organizer Bob Smith, flyers come from as far as Texarkana and Lufkin for the event. Each pays a fee to participate which includes a donation for Toys for Tots as well as a fried chicken lunch.

The East Texas Aero Modelers participate in a number of community events each year. For more information, contact smith at smith4911@att.net.