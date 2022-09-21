Walk to End Alzheimer’s is World’s Largest Event Dedicated to Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

Longview – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Longview Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, October 1 at 9:00 a.m. the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host Longview Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

“More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia”, said Joelle Yates, Marketing Manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Alzheimer’s Association. “With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association provides care, support, education and information to people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia as well as their families and caregivers, while also contributing to advancing critically-needed research.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and 1,085,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.