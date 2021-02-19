Water is back on in Gladewater

Friday morning update:
Pumps are now on. You may not have water yet as pressure will begin ramping up as the towers begin filling. Please keep in mind that we are attempting to build pressure to find leaks. Stage 3 water conservation is still in effect. If you have access to water, please use it conservatively.
Please report any leaks to either City Hall or Dispatch at the Police Department. The contact numbers to report these issues are 903-845-2196 (CH) and 903-845-2166 (PD).
Residential homes with leaks will require the water being shut off until the homeowner can have a plumber safely respond to their home. Leaks from city lines will be addressed as quickly as we can.