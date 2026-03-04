Weldon ’26 Black History Month program spotlights those who make a difference

“Just be the difference.”

Gladewater ISD Athletic Director & Head Coach Jermaine Lewis aims to be a coach for all kids, whether on the football field, basketball court or in the hallway.

To be the difference, he told the audience at Weldon Elementary School’s Black History Program Feb. 26, is one of those things that doesn’t regard color.

“Just be a good person,” he encouraged the students, families and staffers in the audience last week. “I always try to do the right thing by my kids.”

On his coaching staff are men Lewis once coached.

“I hope at some point I’ve made a difference in their life by something I said, something I did for them,” he said. “My message today is to be the difference.”

Scores of students made a difference on stage in the Unity Choir while key pupils delivered remarks built around the centennial theme, ‘Because of Them, We Can.’

The annual program was organized by Weldon Behavioral Specialist Keshia Lewis, who delivered closing remarks alongside Principal Cassie Hogan.

“We honor those who marched so we could walk freely. We honor the brilliance of those who discovered and created opportunity when there were none,” Keshia Lewis said. “We honor the strength of athletes who broke barriers and showed the world what excellence looks like.”

This year marked a century since Carter G. Woodson’s inaugural celebration of ‘Negro History Week’ which grew into ‘Black History Month.’

“For 100 years, black history has been intentionally recognized, but the truth is black history is American history. It is woven in the fabric of this nation,” Lewis said. “Because of Rosa Parks, our children will walk into school with dignity. Because of Martin Luther King Jr, they learn in classrooms filled with diversity. Because of inventors and scientists, they dream without limits. Because of champions, they believe they lead on the field and in life.

“We are not just teaching reading, we are teaching courage, we are teaching character, and we are teaching resilience.”

Weldon is teaching students their voice matters, Hogan says, that their dreams matter and that their future matters.

“Parents, thank you for the trusting us with the greatest gift, your children. Staff, thank you for pouring into our scholars every single day,” Hogan said. “And, students, remember this: You are someone’s future, someone’s history. One day, someone will say, ‘Because of you, I can.’

“Let us leave today proud of the past, committed in the present and fearless about the future. Because of them, we can. Because of us, they will.”