Weldon’s alumni ready bi-annual reunion

The Weldon Bumblebees bi-annual get-together is going to mark another major milestone this year.

Rather, it’s the marker that matters – the Bumblebees’ legacy lives on in the culmination of a years-long effort to install an official Texas Historical Commission plaque at the school.

This year’s Weldon Alumni Game includes a salute to the Weldon Bumblebees ahead of the Gladewater Bears face-off with the White Oak Roughnecks Friday, Oct. 23. The pre-game celebration is set for 6:30 p.m. before the 7 o’clock kick-off at Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium.

Bumblebee Weekend continues Saturday, Oct. 24, at Weldon Elementary with the 1 p.m. Bumblebee Reunion Luncheon in the Weldon Cafeteria. Tickets are $75 per person, covering the meal and a commemorative t-shirt.

The unveiling of the Weldon Elementary historic marker will follow, set for 2 p.m. at 315 E. Saunders. The unveiling is free and open to the public, and organizers are eager to see a big turnout as the community honors the Weldon Bumblebees (1921-1969) and the living legacy of the school and its story.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Darren Richardson at 903-374-1370.