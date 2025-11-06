What can you do?

This is the SIXTH in a series of stories focused on the Lake Gladewater Dam and published in the Nov. 6, 2025, issue of the Gladewater Mirror |
“Please be the squeaky wheel for us.”
In a better scenario common for aging dams, the cost to fix the Lake Gladewater Dam would be about $5 million. As things stand, though, current estimates put the number at about $15 million.
The City of Gladewater is going to need substantial financial assistance for a long-term solution for the sake of protecting life and property and the community’s future.
“We do have plans. We are working. The connections are being made, we’re seeking funds, we’re doing everything we can do to control the situation as best we can,” Gladewater Fire Chief & Emergency Coordinator Mike Simmons says. “The work that’s being done is to try to secure funds to prevent a disaster from happening.
“It’s going to be a lot cheaper to fix it before it happens than after it happens.”
Gladewater’s not the only municipality in this situation, though.
Thousands of dams in Texas and across the country are past the end of their effective lifespans – by decades. There are a myriad other disasters and priorities that demand emergency aid as well.
Amid local disaster prep and developing solutions, officials here are the first to say they need help catching the attention of the people who can point public funds this way.
The relevant grants are extremely competitive, Simmons acknowledged. Now that the dam is fully-compliant with state regulations, its ‘high hazard’ status qualifies for funding, but there are myriad entities drawing from the same well.
If people in power take notice, he said, if they accept invitations from people on the ground in Gladewater to come assess the situation up-close, maybe they’ll help make a difference.
“It’s about being a squeaky wheel. ‘Have you heard about the Gladewater dam? They need some help.’ The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Being that squeaky wheel and trying to mitigate it before it happens is what I would like to happen.
“Write your congressman. Write your state representative. Let them know we have this issue we need help with.”
U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. Congressman Nathaniel Moran. State Senator Bryan Hughes. Texas Reps. Jay Dean and Cole Hefner.
“Write to them and let them know. Get them to come talk to us. They’re already in the right place where we need them,” Simmons said. “I’d say, write the governor, too.
“We would like to request their assistance in coming to take a tour of the dam, to understand the situation and to help us secure those funds.”
– By JAMES DRAPER
U.S. Senator John Cornyn
Tyler Office
Regions Bank Building
100 E. Ferguson Street
Suite 1004
Tyler, TX 75702
903-593-0902
Washington Office
517 Hart Senate Office
Washington, DC 20510
202-224-2934
Online:
cornyn.senate.gov/services/request-assistance/
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz
East Texas
305 S. Broadway, Suite 501
Tyler, TX 75702
903-593-5130
Washington, D.C.
167 Russell
Washington, DC 20510
202-224-5922
Online:
cruz.senate.gov/services/help-with-a-federal-agency
U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Longview District Office
101 E Methvin
Suite 302
Longview, TX 75601
903-561-6349
Washington DC Office
1605 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
202-225-3035
Online:
moran.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency.htm
State Senator Bryan Hughes
Capitol Address
P.O. Box 12068
Capitol Station
Austin, TX 78711
512-463-0101
District Address
110 N. College Ave., Suite 208
Tyler, Texas 75702
903-581-1776
State Rep. Jay Dean
District Address
101 E. Methvin, Suite 103
Longview, Texas 75601
903-238-8452
Capitol Address
Room GN.11
P.O. Box 12910
Austin, Texas 78711-2910
512-463-0750
Online:
house.texas.gov/members/3515/email
State Rep. Cole Hefner
Capitol Address
Room E2.610
P.O. Box 12910
Austin, Texas 78711-2910
512-463-0271
District Address
Mount Pleasant District Office
115 W. 1st Street
Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
903-717-8238
Online:
house.texas.gov/members/3505/email
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of the Governor
P.O. Box 12428
Austin, Texas 78711-2428
512-463-2000