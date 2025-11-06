This is the SIXTH in a series of stories focused on the Lake Gladewater Dam and published in the Nov. 6, 2025, issue of the Gladewater Mirror |

Part 1: The Sky is Falling

Part 2: Regular dam inspections show ongoing deterioration

Part 3: Gladewater dam creates community’s sole water source

Part 4: Plan for the Worst…

Part 5: …Work for the Best

Part 6: What can you do?

Part 7: Aging dams become common problem for U.S. communities

Add’l: Lake Gladewater Dam (Landscape Ecology assessment by E. Simpson, Aug. 2, 2024)

“Please be the squeaky wheel for us.”

In a better scenario common for aging dams, the cost to fix the Lake Gladewater Dam would be about $5 million. As things stand, though, current estimates put the number at about $15 million.

The City of Gladewater is going to need substantial financial assistance for a long-term solution for the sake of protecting life and property and the community’s future.

“We do have plans. We are working. The connections are being made, we’re seeking funds, we’re doing everything we can do to control the situation as best we can,” Gladewater Fire Chief & Emergency Coordinator Mike Simmons says. “The work that’s being done is to try to secure funds to prevent a disaster from happening.

“It’s going to be a lot cheaper to fix it before it happens than after it happens.”

Gladewater’s not the only municipality in this situation, though.

Thousands of dams in Texas and across the country are past the end of their effective lifespans – by decades. There are a myriad other disasters and priorities that demand emergency aid as well.

Amid local disaster prep and developing solutions, officials here are the first to say they need help catching the attention of the people who can point public funds this way.

The relevant grants are extremely competitive, Simmons acknowledged. Now that the dam is fully-compliant with state regulations, its ‘high hazard’ status qualifies for funding, but there are myriad entities drawing from the same well.

If people in power take notice, he said, if they accept invitations from people on the ground in Gladewater to come assess the situation up-close, maybe they’ll help make a difference.

“It’s about being a squeaky wheel. ‘Have you heard about the Gladewater dam? They need some help.’ The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Being that squeaky wheel and trying to mitigate it before it happens is what I would like to happen.

“Write your congressman. Write your state representative. Let them know we have this issue we need help with.”

U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. Congressman Nathaniel Moran. State Senator Bryan Hughes. Texas Reps. Jay Dean and Cole Hefner.

“Write to them and let them know. Get them to come talk to us. They’re already in the right place where we need them,” Simmons said. “I’d say, write the governor, too.

“We would like to request their assistance in coming to take a tour of the dam, to understand the situation and to help us secure those funds.”

– By JAMES DRAPER

U.S. Senator John Cornyn

Tyler Office

Regions Bank Building

100 E. Ferguson Street

Suite 1004

Tyler, TX 75702

903-593-0902

Washington Office

517 Hart Senate Office

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-2934

Online:

cornyn.senate.gov/services/request-assistance/

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

East Texas

305 S. Broadway, Suite 501

Tyler, TX 75702

903-593-5130

Washington, D.C.

167 Russell

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-5922

Online:

cruz.senate.gov/services/help-with-a-federal-agency

U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran

Longview District Office

101 E Methvin

Suite 302

Longview, TX 75601

903-561-6349

Washington DC Office

1605 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-3035

Online:

moran.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency.htm

State Senator Bryan Hughes

Capitol Address

P.O. Box 12068

Capitol Station

Austin, TX 78711

512-463-0101

District Address

110 N. College Ave., Suite 208

Tyler, Texas 75702

903-581-1776

State Rep. Jay Dean

District Address

101 E. Methvin, Suite 103

Longview, Texas 75601

903-238-8452

Capitol Address

Room GN.11

P.O. Box 12910

Austin, Texas 78711-2910

512-463-0750

Online:

house.texas.gov/members/3515/email

State Rep. Cole Hefner

Capitol Address

Room E2.610

P.O. Box 12910

Austin, Texas 78711-2910

512-463-0271

District Address

Mount Pleasant District Office

115 W. 1st Street

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

903-717-8238

Online:

house.texas.gov/members/3505/email

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Office of the Governor

P.O. Box 12428

Austin, Texas 78711-2428

512-463-2000

Online:

gov.texas.gov/apps/contact-us/assistance