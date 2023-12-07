What’s Happening

Jingle Jog set for December 22

Grab some sporty sleepwear this season – a Jammie Jingle Jog is racing toward downtown Gladewater next month. Set for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, the kid-friendly event is centered on 109 N. Main Street, headquarters of a newly-minted open-air venue, The Labrador.

Organized by Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, participants of all ages are encouraged to “Wear your jammies and join in the fun” for a short sprint during the hour-long event. Hot chocolate and cookies will be waiting for runners at the finish line that night.

For more information, contact Lois Reed at the chamber at 903-845-5501.

Blood drives scheduled

Carter BloodCare of Tyler will hold two more blood drives in Upshur County in December, said Carter field recruiter Donna Russell.

The next drives are in Gilmer, beginning Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tractor Supply on U.S. 271.

Contact Russell for more information at 903-574-4998.

The final drive is at Credit Union of Texas, located at 755 U.S. Hwy. 271, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 14. The bloodmobile will be in the credit union’s parking lot which faces Titus Street.

For more information on that drive, contact Lindsey Hitt at 903-790-4415.

Russell said all types of blood are needed, especially “O negative,” the type which can be used for treating any patient.