WHAT’S HAPPENING

Early voting in White Oak

Early voting will be located at the White Oak Community Center, 1103 S. White Oak Rd.

Monday 10/21/24 – Friday 10/25/24: 8am to 5pm

Sat 10/26/24: 7am to 7pm

Sun 10/27/24: 10am to 4pm

Mon 10/28/24 – Fri 11/01/24: 7am to 7pm

For any questions or concerns please go to greggcountyvotes.com

Oil Patch TRTA to meet Oct. 24

Oil Patch TRTA will hold its October meeting with guest speaker State Rep. Jay Dean. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 24 at the First Methodist Church at 1:30 pm. Oil Patch TRTA encourages all members and interested individuals to attend. The meeting is open to both regular participants and newcomers. Attendees are welcome to bring guests to the event.

Patriotic quilt on the line in drawing for local veterans

Gladewater Museum’s looking for a few good veterans. The local historical hub will award an East Texas homemade patriotic quilt to a deserving vet Nov. 9 in honor of Veterans Day.

“Just come by the museum and sign a ticket to win this beautiful red, white and blue quilt,” the museum announced.

The hand-crafted prize was donated by Deb Smith, president of the Country Patches Quilt Guild in Longview.

Gladewater Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.

Community Trick or Treat set Oct. 26

Popcorn. Hot dogs. Cotton candy. Sugary snacks. Everyone’s invited to get hyped for Halloween at the city’s annual trick-or-treat event Oct. 26 – just don’t snitch to any dentists.

Gladewater Chamber of Commerce is helping spread the word about the annual celebration of the spooky, set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the last Saturday of the month at the Broadway Elementary Playground.

There’ll be an array of ‘scary activities’ including carnival-style games, a costume contest and more at just $1 per person.

For more information, contact Lois Reed at 903-845-5501.

Caddo Culture Day November 2

ALTO – The Texas Historical Commission (THC) invites all to celebrate the rich heritage of the Caddo people at the annual Caddo Culture Day on November 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Alto. This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to explore and experience the traditions, art, and history of the Caddo.

Join Caddo Mounds for a day filled with engaging activities, including traditional storytelling, cultural demonstrations, and hands-on workshops. Among the scheduled activities are the telling of Caddo stories by Kricket Rhoads-Connywerdy. Kricket is Kiowa as well as an enrolled member of the Caddo Nation in Oklahoma. She has told traditional Kiowa and Caddo stories across the United States and internationally since 1988. Kricket’s storytelling often inspires audience participation with language, sign language, singing and dancing.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about the ancient and contemporary Caddo civilization, renowned for its sophisticated architecture, intricate pottery, vibrant artwork, and much more.

Scheduled Activities:

10 a.m. – Welcome by Friends of Caddo Mounds and historic site staff

11 a.m. – Traditional Cooking demonstration with Chase Kahwinhut Earles in the grass house

1 p.m. – Caddo Stories with Kricket Rhoads-Connywerdy

Throughout the event – Caddo dances, Caddo artist and vendor booths, cultural demonstrations, ancestral technology activities, and more. Admission is free, but a donation to the Friends of Caddo Mounds, Inc. would be appreciated. Ample parking is provided.

Storytime set

Two books will be read to small children Thursday, Oct. 24, at both of the Upshur County Library’s two weekly “Storytime” sessions in Gilmer.

“Splat the Cat and the Pumpkin-Picking Plan” by Rob Scotton, and “Miss Fiona’s Stupendous Pumpkin Pie” by Mark Kimball Moulton, will be presented at the 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. gatherings.

A craft related to a Jack-o-Lantern will follow both Storytimes at the library, 702 W. Tyler (which is also Texas 154).

While the events are free to the public, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call the library at 903-843=5001.

Countywide cleanup

The Upshur County Commissioners Court will host one of its two annual “county-wide cleanup” days, featuring free dumping, Saturday. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while dumpster space is still available, at the county pug mill at 1426 Cottonwood Road in Pritchett community. The road intersects with FM 1404.

Examples of items which can be dumped include appliances such as refrigerators, furniture, mattresses, tire rims (although not tires), anything made of metal, electronics, lawn mowers (containing no oil or gas), motorcycles, bicycles, electric fans and patio furniture.

For more information, call 903-680-8155, 903-680-8157 or 903-738-5143.