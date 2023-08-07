What’s Happening

Manna House

needs donations

The local Manna House is always in need of food so they can help our neighbors. So please continue your weekly donations of jelly and cereal, along with bread, canned fruit. So, when you are grocery shopping, consider picking up a few extra items for Manna House, so they can keep helping others. Drop off the non-perishable items at 519 E Broadway Ave. or at the Gladewater Mirror at 211 N. Main. Got questions, call (903) 845-3128.

Keller joins KC board

Gladewater’s Jon Keller was sworn in as a Kilgore College Board member in June, taking over the unexpired term of Joe Carrington who resigned because he moved to Austin.

Keller represents White Oak, Voting Unit #2, Place 8, North Zone. His term will expire in May of 2025.

Also, newly elected board members Lon Ford, Gina DeHoyos and Travis Martin were sworn in at the meeting

Lee-Bardwell

Library crocheting

The Lee-Bardwell Library hosts “Cozy Crochet” every Saturday at 1 p.m.. Everyone is invited! Call 903-845-2640 for information.

Museum hosting Dick Burnett exhibit

The Gladewater Museum is featuring a new exhibit honoring Dick Burnett and his semi-professional baseball team, the Gladewater Bears – this team became the Dallas Eagles. The Texas Rangers are honoring their origin that includes the Dallas Eagles and the Fort Worth Panthers. Admission is free. Visit the museum at 116 W. Pacific Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday to learn the rest of the story.

Summer Shoe

drive underway

The Darla’s Angels charity outreach is continuing its Christmas in July effort – the 2023 Summertime Shoe Drive is looking for locals who are ready to step up for students.

Throughout July, four businesses in Gladewater will be collecting donations of new pairs of shoes and socks for boys and girls in a variety of sizes. The four donation locations include Citizens Bank, the Gladewater Mirror, Penny’s Food & Fuel and City National Bank.

Shoes sizes range from toddler through youth and adult. Socks will be greatly appreciated, says organizer Darla Ferguson.

For more information, contact Darla at the Mirror at 903-845-2235.

School safety bill mandating armed security begins Sept. 1

House Bill 3 takes effect Sept. 1, mandating school districts to have armed security on every campus. There are more than 9,000 campuses in the state of Texas. The officers could either be Texas Certified Peace Officers, or school districts could also have the option to commission their own employees to carry a firearm.

Those schools could arm a school district employee, who would be required to undergo training from a handgun instructor certified in school safety. It’s a minimum of 15 hours of training.

The bill strengthens the Texas School Safety Center, which disseminates safety information to all schools. It requires annual audits of school protocol and for staff members to get mental health training.

The state also provided funding for districts to enforce the requirements in the amount of $15,000 per school campus and $10 per student. The bill also includes school safety grants. The Texas Association of School Boards estimates that the cost to place an armed officer at one campus is $80,000.

Texas Prepaid

Tuition Plan Newborn enrollment nears

Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns at 2022-23 prices in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund®, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan. Newborns are children younger than 1 year of age at the time of enrollment.*

“I know what it’s like to be the parent of newborns, and paying for college was not always at the top of my mind,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “That’s why we’re reminding new parents to take advantage of the opportunity to lock in this year’s rates and lay the foundation for their children’s future educational opportunities.”

Complete plan information, including the plan description and agreement, current sales prices, enrollment forms and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.