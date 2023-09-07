What’s Happening

GISD super chamber guest speaker

Dr. Sedric Clark will be spotlighting local schools Sept. 12 during Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s latest Quarterly Business Meeting.

The Gladewater ISD superintendent’s presentation is set for noon that Tuesday in the chamber’s meeting room at 215 N. Main St. Lunch will be catered by Aunt Sandra’s Boudain & More at $10 per person. Reservations are requested at 903-845-5501.

Per the chamber’s Lois Reed, “Don’t miss the chance to join us for updates about Gladewater ISD and to network with other chamber members.”

Blood drive set

Carter BloodCare of Tyler will hold a blood drive at Gilmer Nursing and Rehabilitation, L.P., Friday.

Hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, 703 Titus, in Gilmer.

All donors’ names will be included in a drawing for a $20 gift certificate, said Deborah Hall, spokesman for the nursing facility.

In addition, with September being “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” all donors giving to Carter BloodCare during September and October will receive two pairs of socks with “donor” on the sole–a pair of crew socks, and a pair of ankle socks, said Carter spokeswoman Donna Russell.

An ongoing blood shortage means local cancer patients “might not receive the transfusions they need to support them through treatment,” Russell said in a press release. “Even during a shortage, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy need blood.”

Donors during the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month “can make a difference,” she added.

For more information on the Gilmer blood drive, call Hall at 903-843-5529.

Manna House needs donations

The local Manna House is always in need of food so they can help our neighbors. So please continue your weekly donations of jelly and cereal, along with bread, canned fruit. So, when you are grocery shopping, consider picking up a few extra items for Manna House, so they can keep helping others. Drop off the non-perishable items at 519 E Broadway Ave. or at the Gladewater Mirror at 211 N. Main. Got questions, call (903) 845-3128.

Lee-Bardwell Library bok sale

The Lee-Bardwell Library with host a book sale – sponsored by the Friends of the Lee-Bardwell Library – in connection with the Gladewater Chamber of Commerec’s Arts and Crafts Festival, Spet. 16-17. The books will be sold at the library – 312 W Pacific Ave. in Gladewater. Call 903-845-2640 for information.

Museum hosting Dick Burnett exhibit

The Gladewater Museum is featuring a new exhibit honoring Dick Burnett and his semi-professional baseball team, the Gladewater Bears – this team became the Dallas Eagles. The Texas Rangers are honoring their origin that includes the Dallas Eagles and the Fort Worth Panthers. Admission is free. Visit the museum at 116 W. Pacific Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday to learn the rest of the story.

Summer Shoe drive underway

The Darla’s Angels charity outreach is kicking off a Christmas in July effort this weekend – the 2023 Summertime Shoe Drive is looking for locals who are ready to step up for students.

Throughout July, four businesses in Gladewater will be collecting donations of new pairs of shoes and socks for boys and girls in a variety of sizes. The four donation locations include Citizens Bank, the Gladewater Mirror, Penny’s Food & Fuel and City National Bank. Shoes sizes range from toddler through youth and adult. Socks will be greatly appreciated, says organizer Darla Ferguson.

For more information, contact Darla at the Mirror at 903-845-2235.

GHS Class ’73 reunion Sept. 23

Come join us at the Gladewater High School All-School Reunion to honor Outstanding Alumni including Jack Jones (Class of 1964) and Dr. John Hood (Class of 1985). The All-School Reunion is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Gladewater Former Students Building. Online registration and payment of $30 are available on the GSFA website at gladewaterformerstudents.com. Attendees may also mail a check to GFSA, P.O. Box 1425, Gladewater, TX 75647.

Policy limiting use of eminent domain adopted by TPW Commission

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted a policy Thursday limiting its use of eminent domain.

The policy, adopted during the commission’s August meeting, limits the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) from taking private property for park sites except under exceptional and unusual circumstances, mainly property previously dedicated to public use as a park.

“Given its significant potential impact on private landowners, our commissioners chose to limit TPWD’s use of eminent domain to ensure it will be used exceedingly sparingly and only under specified circumstances,” said Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “The policy is clear – TPWD will not use eminent domain to condemn residences, farms or ranches.”

Parks and Wildlife Code (section 21.103) authorizes TPWD to acquire park sites through condemnation with payment of fair market value compensation to the landowner.