What’s Happening

Spud Supper served

The Gladewater Honeybears will host a Spud Supper from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, in the Gladewater High School Cafeteria. Purchase tickets from Honeybears in advance or at the door that night – at $10 for adults and $6 for children under 10, tickets include a baked potato (with options of sour cream, cheese, butter, chives and bacon) as well as dessert, salad and a drink.

Manna House needs donations

The local Manna House is always in need of food so they can help our neighbors. So please continue your weekly donations of jelly and cereal, along with bread, canned fruit. So, when you are grocery shopping, consider picking up a few extra items for Manna House, so they can keep helping others. Drop off the non-perishable items at 519 E Broadway Ave. or at the Gladewater Mirror at 211 N. Main. Got questions, call (903) 845-3128.

Summer Shoe drive underway

The Darla’s Angels charity outreach is kicking off a Christmas in July effort this weekend – the 2023 Summertime Shoe Drive is looking for locals who are ready to step up for students.

Throughout July, four businesses in Gladewater will be collecting donations of new pairs of shoes and socks for boys and girls in a variety of sizes. The four donation locations include Citizens Bank, the Gladewater Mirror, Penny’s Food & Fuel and City National Bank. Shoes sizes range from toddler through youth and adult. Socks will be greatly appreciated, says organizer Darla Ferguson.

For more information, contact Darla at the Mirror at 903-845-2235.

5K run on tap

Caring Hearts of Gladewater’s latest 5K Run/Walk returns to Lake Gladewater Saturday, Oct. 14.

The annual event is being co-sponsored by Gym 101 and benefits Longview Cancer Center.

“During this event, the Christus Health Mammogram bus will be available for on-site screenings for local women who have either never had a mammogram or need one,” organizers announced. “They are offering screening vouchers of $99 per person to complete this process.

Registration for the Run/Walk begins at 7 a.m. Oct. 14 and will wrap up at 7:45 a.m. before the event’s official 8 o’clock start.

It’s $10 to participate for children and $20 for adults. Checks should be made out to Caring Hearts at P.O. Box 1404 in Gladewater.

Countywide dumping set for Oct. 28

The Upshur County government will host one of its two annual County-Wide Cleanups, where county residents can dump certain items free of charge, Saturday, Oct. 28.

It is set from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (while dumpster space is available) at the county pug mill site, 1426 Cottonwood Road in Pritchett community. The road intersects with FM 1404.

County library hosts storytime Thursday

A uniformed Gilmer police officer will read two children’s books about police to youngsters at both of the Upshur County Library’s weekly “Storytime” sessions in Gilmer on Thursday (Oct. 5.) To be presented at the 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. gatherings are “Officer Buckle and Gloria” by Peggy Rathmann, and “Police Officers On Patrol” by Kersten Hamilton, said County Librarian Cynthia King. Officer Ronnie McMillon will do the readings, a police spokeswoman said.

For more information, call the library at (903) 843-5001.

Senior citizen sale

The Gilmer Area Senior Citizens organization will host a fund-raising yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be in the organization’s parking lot off Silver Alley, behind the seniors’ meeting place, which is the former Gilmer fire station fronting on Harrison Street.

Available items will include, among others, books, clothing, a DVD player, video cassette recorders, electronics, cowboy boots and numerous shoes.

The senior citizen group’s membership of $25 annually is open to anyone age 50 or older, and they need not live in the Gilmer area. Members meet during the week for games, and a weekly Friday potluck luncheon, which sometimes features speakers on various topics.