What’s Happening

Fall/Winter jacket, coat drive underway

After collecting shoes for local students over the summer, the Darla’s Angels outreach has partnered with Body of Believers Ministries for a Fall/Winter jacket and coat drive in Gladewate.

The effort is set for Oct. 15 through Nov. 17, seeking the cold weather items for children, from toddlers to teens. Donations can be dropped off at four locations including the Gladewater Mirror, Citizens Bank, City National Bank and Austin Bank.

For more information, contact Darla Ferguson at the Mirror at 903-845-2235.

Retired teachers to meet Oct. 26

The monthly Oil Patch TRTA Teacher meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at First Methodist Church at 217 Quitman Ave. in Gladewater.

Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons will be group’s special guest this month: “We’re thrilled to have the fire chief as our guest speaker, sharing crucial insights on fire safety in honor of Fire Safety Month. Let’s prioritize safety together!”

The group will also hear highlights from their Fall conference along with refreshments and door prizes: “Bring a friend for extra entries. See ya there!”

Gladewater Fall Fest on tap Oct. 28

Get the costumes and candy baskets ready: the community’s annual Emergency Services Fall Fest is set for 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Broadway Elementary School Playground.

At just $1 per person, organizers at Gladewater Fire Department are crafting a wide variety of events and activities for the spooky soiree, from games and contests to hot dogs and other snacks, of course, sweets and treats for the turnout.

“Bring the whole family and don’t forget to dress up.”

‘Settin’ on the Woodbine’ on stage

A group of Gladewater High School students will bring the city’s oil boom days back to life early next month.

The GHS Theater Department is poised to present “Settin’ on the Woodbine,” spotlighting Gladewater history as part of the community-wide celebration of the city’s 150-year heritage.

The play includes original text by Jerry Kates, Molly Aberrombie, Brenda Kaster and Glen Goza. It’s directed and edited by Jessica Smith with musical direction from Darren Richardson.

The production’s Opening Night event Thursday, Nov. 2, includes a chicken spaghetti dinner for $12 per person in the high school cafeteria.

Tickets will be sold at the door for the cash-only event.

Regular tickets for performances are $5 per son – for evening showtimes Nov. 2, 6, and 7, doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. One matinee performance Sunday, Nov. 5, has doors opening at 1:30 p.m. before the 2 p.m. performance.

Holiday Open House coming Nov. 11

Halloween’s still ahead, but Gladewater’s event organizers are already planning for their wintry escapades: downtown’s Holiday Open house (and the Jolly Old Elf’s 2023 debut) is set for 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The evening is co-hosted by Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, Gladewater Economic Development Corporation and the City of Gladewater in conjunction with downtown’s retailers, restaurateurs and other stakeholders.

The event opens with the lighting of downtown’s Christmas tree at 6 p.m. followed by a night of holiday shopping alongside an array of food trucks, hot chocolate and a children’s play area.

The evening will, of course, include a visit from Santa Claus, and parents are encouraged to bring kids for an early naughty-or-nice check-up.

For more information, contact Lois Reed at Gladewater Chamber of Commerce at 903-845-5501.

See more details next week.