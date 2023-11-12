What’s Happening

Fall/Winter jacket, coat drive underway

After collecting shoes for local students over the summer, the Darla’s Angels outreach has partnered with Body of Believers Ministries for a Fall/Winter jacket and coat drive in Gladewate.

The effort is set for Oct. 15 through Nov. 17, seeking the cold weather items for children, from toddlers to teens. Donations can be dropped off at four locations including the Gladewater Mirror, Citizens Bank, City National Bank and Austin Bank.

For more information, contact Darla Ferguson at the Mirror at 903-845-2235.

Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign begins

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is back in Longview, ushering in the festive spirit of Christmas. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising initiative, providing life-changing programs and services throughout the year, including food assistance programs, shelter for people experiencing homelessness, emergency financial assistance, youth programs and disaster response.

“From its humble origins in 1891 when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown to become one of the most recognized charitable initiatives worldwide,” said Captain Tamara Robb of The Salvation Army in Longview. “The funds raised in the Red Kettle will serve as a lifeline in our community, offering essential assistance, including nourishment, shelter and vital social services to people during their greatest need.”

Red Kettles will be stationed outside area stores and local businesses, Monday-Saturday, from the beginning of November to Christmas Eve. Last year, The Salvation Army raised $135,000 and is hoping to raise $150,000 this season to support our community.

“We are grateful for the spirit of giving in our community and for the unwavering support we receive from our generous donors and corporate partners,” added Captain Robb. “Together, we can ignite hope and support people in our community who are in the most need.”

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to ring the bells at the Red Kettle. Sign up by visitingRegisterToRing.com and following the prompts or calling 903-215-8463.

Visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/texas-longview/ or call 903-215-8463 to donate or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas.

White Oak Xmas parade is Dec. 4

Mark your calendars and stay on the ‘Nice’ list – White Oak’s annual Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

As the event’s planners get a jump-start on this year’s organizing, they’ve announced lineup is set for 6:30 p.m. That evening on West Old Highway 80 before the parade begins on South White Oak Road and City Hall and heads toward its end at White Oak ISD.

“We encourage all interested groups and individuals to take part in the parade,” the organizers announced.

For questions or more information, contact Maureen Carrigan at 903-759-3936.

Gladewater Xmas parade is Dec. 9

Gladewater kicks off its end-of-year revelries with the Holiday Open House the night of Nov. 11, but it’s the annual downtown Christmas Parade that really ushers in the season’s festivities.

This year, the event’s sponsors have a new carol for the community, leading locals in a round of “Joy to the Rails” in honor of the city’s 150th celebration.

Parade entries who best reflect that theme Dec. 9 will be in the running for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place prizes. Entry in the parade is free.

Importantly, there will be a spot on the square at Pacific and Main to mail letters to Santa.

This year’s parade is sponsored by Citizens Bank, Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, the City of Gladewater and Gladewater Economic Development Corporation.

For more information, contact Lois Reed at the chamber at 903-845-5501.

County library hosts storytime

Two books with autumn themes will be read to small children at both of the Upshur County Library’s two weekly “Storytime” sessions in Gilmer on Thursday, Nov. 2.

My Texas Hunt Harvest App

AUSTIN — In preparation for general deer hunting season, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has updated the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app with a new Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Zone information tool.

The interactive map tool allows hunters to view zone boundaries and tap any location in the state to determine if it is in or near a CWD Zone.

Other features of the free app include: Display an electronic copy of your license; Complete mandatory hunt harvest reporting; Log your harvested game species; View your harvest history on your smartphone or tablet; After a one-time login, you can easily access your TPWD customer number for future reference; Save and retrieve harvest history.