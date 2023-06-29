What’s Happening | June 29

Hefner to speak at town hall meeting

District 5 State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mt. Pleasant) will hold a public town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday (June 29) at the Gilmer Civic Center.

Hefner, a former Upshur County Precinct 2 commissioner, is serving his fourth term in the legislature, having first been elected in 2016. His district did not include Upshur County, however, until he was last re-elected in 2022. He also represents Camp, Rains, Titus, and Wood counties, and part of Smith County.

The Gilmer Civic Center is on U.S. 271.

Manna House

needs donations

The local Manna House is always in need of food so they can help our neighbors. So please continue your weekly donations of jelly and cereal, along with bread, canned fruit. So, when you are grocery shopping, consider picking up a few extra items for Manna House, so they can keep helping others. Drop off the non-perishable items at 519 E Broadway Ave. or at the Gladewater Mirror at 211 N. Main. Got questions, call (903) 845-3128.

Area fireworks shows set for July 3

Gladewater and Gilmer’s annual Independence Day fireworks are set for Monday night, July 3, at Lake Gladewater and the Yamboree Event Center.

Lake Gladewater event runs from 5-9:30 p.m., with the annual patriotioc boat parade set for 8 p.m.. Admission is free.

The Gilmer air show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with the fireworks show following at 9:15, and admission is free. The center is at the end of Bob Glaze Drive, off U.S. 271 and next to Walmart.

Food vendors will be at both events.

Lee-Bardwell

Library crocheting

The Lee-Bardwell Library hosts “Cozy Crochet” every Saturday at 1 p.m.. Everyone is invited! Call 903-845-2640 for information.

County library

hosts storytime

Two books will be read to small children at both of the Upshur County Library’s two weekly “Storytime” sessions in Gilmer on Thursday (June 29.)

To be presented at the 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. gatherings are “Summer Adventure for Groot” by Brendan Deneen, and “The Bear Who Shared” by Catherine Rayner, said a library spokeswoman.

A craft will follow each Storytime at the library, 702 W. Tyler (which is also Texas 154).

The events are free to the public, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call the library at (903) 843=5001 or visit its website at www.youseemore.com/upshur.

Summer Shoe

drive underway

The Darla’s Angels charity outreach is kicking off a Christmas in July effort this weekend – the 2023 Summertime Shoe Drive is looking for locals who are ready to step up for students.

Throughout July, four businesses in Gladewater will be collecting donations of new pairs of shoes and socks for boys and girls in a variety of sizes. The four donation locations include Citizens Bank, the Gladewater Mirror, Penny’s Food & Fuel and City National Bank.

Shoes sizes range from toddler through youth and adult. Socks will be greatly appreciated, says organizer Darla Ferguson.

For more information, contact Darla the Mirror at 903-845-2235.

TxDOT plans local work projects

TxDOT is planning to conduct construction and maintenance work in the district during this week. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues.

Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.

US 80 – Gladewater

Limits: SH 300 east to Locker Plant Road in Gladewater

Contractor: East Texas Bridge/Cost: $12.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying main lanes of travel, as well as striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.