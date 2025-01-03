White Oak: 2024 in Review and a Vision for 2025

By Jimmy Purcell

White Oak City Coordinator



In 2024, White Oak faced several challenges and opportunities that tested our resilience and showcased our community’s dedication to progress. One of the most significant hurdles was the necessary increase in water and sewer rates. This adjustment was driven by the dual pressures of inflation and addressing our municipal debt.

While this decision was not made lightly, it was essential to maintain the quality of our services and ensure long-term financial stability.

Despite these challenges, we were able to hold the property tax rate steady, providing consistency and predictability for our citizens. We also took a major step toward modernizing our water infrastructure by beginning the replacement of outdated water meters with state-of-the-art registers. These new meters will soon empower our residents with real-time tracking of their water usage, fostering greater awareness and conservation efforts.

One of the brightest highlights of 2024 was welcoming our first-ever minor league baseball team, the Timberhogs, to White Oak. Their inaugural season was a tremendous success, bringing excitement and pride to our community while bolstering local businesses and increasing sales tax revenue. The Timberhogs have become an integral part of White Oak’s identity, and we look forward to many more seasons of cheering them on.

As we turn our attention to 2025, our focus sharpens on securing White Oak’s future water supply. Ensuring that our city can sustainably meet its water needs for the next 50 years and beyond is a top priority. We aim to develop long-term solutions that reduce our dependence on neighboring municipalities, safeguarding our independence and self-reliance.

We also plan to continue improving the roads, streets, and infrastructure that keep White Oak connected and safe. This includes addressing critical projects such as the relocation of Hwy 42 utilities, which is scheduled to begin after February. Similar to the work completed on George Richey Road, this project will enhance our infrastructure to support future growth and development.

Another focus area for 2025 will be tackling the issue of abandoned homes. These properties not only detract from the beauty of our community but can also pose safety risks. We are committed to investigating these properties and working to tear them down, paving the way for revitalization and new opportunities.

Additionally, we will explore further economic development opportunities, enhance city services, and build on the successes of 2024. By fostering strong partnerships, encouraging innovation, and staying committed to our shared vision, we are confident that White Oak will thrive for generations to come. Together, we made meaningful strides in 2024. With your continued support, we will work to ensure that 2025 is a year of progress, stability, and pride for White Oak.