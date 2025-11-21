White Oak AD resigns, search for successor underway

White Oak ISD is launching a search for a new athletic director and head coach following AD Michael Ludlow’s resignation Nov. 21.

“He is looking to pursue a coaching career elsewhere,” WOISD Supt. Jack Parker said Friday. “We wish him the best in his future and thank him for the three years he gave us here at White Oak.”

Accepting the post in Spring 2023 following AD Kris Iske’s retirement, this fall marked Ludlow’s third season with the Roughnecks. The team went 5-5 for the 2025 football season.

“We posted the position today,” Parker said Friday afternoon. “After Thanksgiving, we’ll get a timeline set so we can actively start searching for the next athletic director and head coach at White Oak.”

Find the job listing online at WOISD.net and woisd.schoolspring.com.

Per the posting, the district is seeking a candidate with at least 8 years of relevant experience, and applicants are directed to send a resume, coaching philosophy and athletic plan to Amanda Frazier, administrative assistant to the superintendent, via fraziera@woisd.net.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 19.

According to Parker, “That’ll give me some time over the break to screen.”