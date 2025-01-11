White Oak FFA barbecue fundraiser set March 1

Bids & BBQ is back March 1 at White Oak High School.

It’s the fifth annual live auction event benefiting White Oak Future Farmers of America.

Boasting free barbecue and hot dogs and hosted by the organization’s alumni and supporters, the ‘family friendly fun for all’ event is set in the White Oak High School Cafeteria that Saturday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the auction kicks-off an hour later.

The event’s auctioneer is Terry Driggers, “Raising money to support the wonderful young men and women of White Oak FFA.”