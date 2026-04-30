White Oak FFA crew hosts Mother’s Day plant sale

More than just pretty flowers, White Oak High School’s FFA students will have a wide array of flora on-hand May 7-9 during the organization’s Mother’s Day Plant Sale.

The group is promising house plants, succulents, hanging baskets, color pots, ferns and more to treat local mom’s this year.

Everything will be on hand at the school at 200 S. White Oak Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7-8 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

For more information or to schedule a pickup, contact etchelecuc@woisd.net.