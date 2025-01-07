White Oak, GISD double-down on disinfection as students return

“Flu A and B are on a rampage and so is strep.”

Gladewater ISD posted a plea to parents and pupils Jan. 4, asking everyone to wash backpacks, hoodies and jackets before classes resumed this week.

“Lysol it if you can’t wash it.”

There are only so many options available for schools to curtail the spread of seasonal yuck, and district leaders have been checking off the boxes as news of various bugs spread.

“Just talking to my staff, there’s been a lot of people that had the flu over the break,” White Oak Superintendent Jack Parker confirmed Monday.

At that point, it was too early for an educated guess about what cold and flu season will bring to classrooms this season. Tuesday’s back-to-school attendance (whether above, average or below) would give a better idea, but a little precaution goes a long way – hopefully.

“Of course, our cleaning crew we contract with will do whatever we ask them to, especially during cold and flu season,” Parker said. “We’ll wipe the desks with something to kill any flu between classes when a new set of kids comes in.

“The best thing we can ask our staff and kids to do is wash their hands regularly.”

Disinfection was at the top of GISD Supt. Rae Ann Patty’s list as well, crossing her fingers the community took last week’s notice to heart.

“It’s one of those things,” she said. “We’re working to get the disinfectants to the campuses and make sure they have what they need in the classrooms as kids are coming on.”

The last school year saw GISD temporarily suspend classes to block the spread of illness. White Oak was spared that necessity.

This season, “We know there’s flu and the stomach virus. I’ve seen a lot of people with RSV and other things,” Patty confirmed. “We’re working with the custodial department to ensure we’re doing our due diligence to stay disinfected and keep this at bay as much as we can.”

She’s received no particular health advisories for the area, but common sense and plenty of experience says winter’s chill weather and close quarters will fuel some spread.

“We know it’s cold and flu season in January and in February,” she added. “When we get back in January, it’s a really good time to go in and do some deep cleaning and continue to disinfect.

“Each day I check attendance to see where we are. When we fall below, I start asking questions. The campuses have a really good pulse on parents calling in, on sending doctor’s notes… Just trying to get ahead of that.”