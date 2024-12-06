White Oak, Gladewater holiday events on tap for Christmas countdown

‘Tis the season for a cramped Christmas calendar with a handful of holiday events rapidly-approaching.

First up, the annual City of White Oak Christmas Parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Pre-parade Festivities kick-off at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 with cookies and pictures with Santa at City Hall. Float lineup for the event begins at 6 p.m. on W. Old Highway 80 before things roll north from City Hall to White Oak ISD along White Oak Road.

For more information, contact Maureen Carrigan at 903-759-3936.

That Saturday brings a trio of activities to Gladewater, beginning with Wreaths Across America Dec. 14.

It’s the second year Gladewater has participated in the national commemoration, laying wreaths on the graves of members of the military interred in local cemeteries. The remembrance begins with an 11 a.m. ceremony at the downtown Var Veterans’ Memorial before participants spread out to the city’s gravesites.

“All across America, it begins at the same time,” Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s Lois Reed reminded council members last month. “We have had some wonderful donations made by organizations and businesses. If you feel led to donate, they’re $17 each.

“If you would like to volunteer to place the wreaths, last year it was the most awesome experience to just be standing there… It’s another opportunity to become evolved in Gladewater.”

For more information, to make a donation or participate as a volunteer, contact Reed at 903-845-5501.

That afternoon, Lee-Bardwell Public Library will hosts its first Kids Christmas Market (see separate story in this issue) before the annual Gladewater Christmas Parade gets rolling at 4:30 p.m. downtown.

Another event spearheaded by the chamber, floats will be judged on the theme ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Historic Downtown Gladewater,’ and would-be participants have until Friday, Dec. 6, to sign up for a spot.

Find an application and rules on the chamber’s Facebook page – @gladewatercoc – and email the completed sign-up to info@gladewaterchamber.com.