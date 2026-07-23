White Oak leaders consider naming ballpark for Fears

Tracey Fears’ passion for Little League is at the forefront of White Oak officials’ minds as they seek a way to honor the former public works director.

The longtime civil servant, a dedicated mentor to young ballplayers for years, was killed in a traffic collision June 13. Leadership at White Oak Baseball Association has reached out to city leaders about renaming the baseball/softball complex at Pennick Park in his honor.

“The facilities currently have no set name,” White Oak City Coordinator Jimmy Purcell confirmed Monday. There are more discussions to be had and the days and weeks ahead, and the decision will ultimately fall to council members: “He was an umpire for many years. If they want to do that, then I’ll put that on the agenda.”

White Oak council members discussed the position of public works director in closed session during their regular July 14 meeting.

“Colton Apple is going to be interim public works director until Oct. 1,” Purcell said, and city leaders are looking internally for Fears’ long-term successor.