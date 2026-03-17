White Oak library will remove 7th book after challenge

A third ‘Library Materials Challenge’ saw another book banned from the White Oak School & Community Library Monday.

Four committees members voted 3-1 to remove “Queerfully and Wonderfully Made: A Guide for LGBTQ+ Christian Teens.” The majority cited concerns about “inappropriate,” “irresponsible” and “unsafe” guidance in editor Leigh Finke’s 2020 work.

On the other side of the debate, White Oak High School & Community Librarian Lori Davis said the book’s content didn’t meet the standards for a ban, which removes everyone’s access to the book when existing systems limit student access if parents so choose.

It was the second challenge meeting this month and the third this semester. The 8 a.m. session Monday drew fewer public attendees and no student audience members as classes resumed March 16 following Spring Break.

Davis is the only static member among five; the others change with each challenge. A second spot goes to instructional staff, and the three remaining seats are parent, student or community volunteers appointed by WOHS Principal Skyler Stagner, who runs the meetings.

In January, an earlier set of committee members voted 4-1 to ban the five-volume graphic novels series “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman. The last vote March 2 was 4-1 to ‘restrict’ the book “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, a decision that’s now in limbo considering the library is shared by the community and school.

Moving forward, “We essentially have two options,” Stagner said, “to retain the book and keep it in White Oak ISD libraries or to remove the book from White Oak ISD libraries.”

Stagner once again outlined the district’s rubric to consider challenges – in short, does the material’s dominant theme, taken as a whole, appeal to the prurient interest of a minor, is it patently offensive to prevailing community standards, is it without redeeming value for minors, pervasively vulgar or educationally unsuitable?

Kicking off the discussion regarding ‘harmful material,’ “No, it’s a guidance resource about identity, faith, family, friends and church,” Davis said.

For parent Amanda Trim, the utilization of the word “queer” throughout was uncomfortable.

“That word has always been derogatory or a slur in the way I’ve heard it said or utilized,” she said. “That was used throughout the book, almost in a positive light. I would still think that’s a vulgar term.”

Trim also challenged the book’s perspective on Christianity, saying its theology is out of step with churches in the community.

Committee member Melanie McMahon was absent. Fellow parent volunteer Leah Clift said she was concerned about minors being exposed to the frank content of the guide.

“The high school level Sex Ed is focused around reproduction and anatomy, that’s how I remember it,” Clift said. As for Monday’s book, “It moves beyond the natural educational framework. I just feel like it’s better left to families and shouldn’t be at school.”

Samantha Molina, the WOISD instructional staff member on Monday’s committee, was particularly concerned about portions of the book encouraging readers to view pornography, visit sex shops and engage with other members of the LGBTQ+ community online, particularly older individuals.

“I do feel like this book specifically felt irresponsible to me at times, encouraging teenagers to do age-inappropriate activities that could lead to safety issues,” Molina said. “There was an overall theme of disparaging parents and churches and on influencing a child’s belief systems… If relocate is not an option at all, then I would vote ‘remove.’”

Not every family will agree with the book, but not every family is going to disagree with it, Davis countered. Not every teen is safe and secure in their family environment.

“I think the community doesn’t serve its young people by teaching that difficult matters don’t exist,” she said. “I think that a book that’s written in a mindful way is safer than social media or the Internet.”

– By James Draper