White Oak man pleads guilty to murdering wife gets 30 years

A 64-year-old White Oak man pleaded quilty last week to killing his wife and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

James Alexander was charged with the murder of his wife Kimberly Alexander in 2023. Her body was discovered by her son July 10, 2023 at Kimberly Alexander’s White Oak home. She had been shot twice.

James Alexander was arrested two days later at a Longview Hotel.

Kimberly Alexander’s murder was the first homicide in the White Oak city limits in over a decade, according to police.

White Oak Police Department’s case actually went back to July 8, days before Kimberly Alexander’s body was found by her adult son in the family home. About 11:30 p.m. that Saturday night, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hwy. 80 and 42 for a multi-vehicle collision.

“One of the drivers in that wreck was injured and ended up going to the hospital,” Lt. Brannon Robertson reported at the time. “The offi cers investigating the collision located two handguns in and around that car,” including a .45 caliber handgun and a .9 mm handgun.

That driver – Alexander, Sr. – was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

“Fast forward a couple of days to Monday, the 10th. We get a call from a man who had just arrived at his home on Larkspur and found his mother deceased, in the bedroom, lying in blood,” Robertson said, adding there were no signs of forced entry.

“When officers arrived, they realized she had what at the time appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.”

Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan pronounced the 61-year-old’s death and ordered an autopsy. It ultimately revealed the victim had two gunshot wounds to the head.

“While the officers were still at the scene with the diseased person, one of the officers remembered the husband who lives at the house as well was one of the drivers in the wreck that happened Saturday. He knew the details of finding the guns in and around the car,” Robertson said.

“We ended up getting a search warrant for the husband’s clothing, who was at the hospital still. The investigator took custody of the clothes and later, while searching those clothes, found two empty shell casings. There were no empty shell casings found at the scene of the homicide.

“The shell casings found matched bullets that were found in the car from the wreck, and one of the guns that was found of the same caliber (.45) was missing two rounds of ammunition from its magazine.”