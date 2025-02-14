White Oak may avoid litigation to reclaim development funds

After months of wrangling (and imminent litigation) a resolution’s on the table for the return of $150,000 tied to a stalled economic development project in White Oak.

Last week, a dialogue between City of White Oak Attorney Blake Armstrong and counsel for Ebenezer Investments laid out the necessary steps to square things with White Oak Economic Development Corporation and the funds it granted for an incomplete venture on Hwy. 80.

The WOEDC board met Feb. 4 to outline the organization’s current position vis-a-vis local developer Dos Roussow’s property, the related performance agreement and the clawback lawsuit filed in Fall 2024. Following’s the lawyers’ discussion, the economic development corporation will gather for another session this month, whether a special meeting or on their scheduled date, Feb. 17.

“We are trying our best to save the taxpayers money by getting this resolved without the lawsuit,” White Oak City Coordinator Jimmy Purcell said Feb. 10. “We believe that can be done.”

Otherwise, he added, the city would be looking at another 12 to 18 months to return the economic development funds to the local coffers .

According to Rossouw, “The truth of the situation is my attorney has asked them to withdraw the lawsuit,” he said. “We hope that’s what they decide to do… Because there’s no reason to sue me.”

Rossouw says his sentiment and effort has always been to have a good working relationship with the city and community.

“I’m disappointed that they filed a lawsuit and it was on the front page of the newspaper. It was totally unnecessary.”

There are still elements to be discussed, Purcell said. The lawsuit is already on file, but the goal is to sort things outside the courtroom.

“I think everything’s going to work out,” he added. “The main thing is that WOEDCO should be getting their $150,000 back, whether it’s coming from him or the sale of the land.”