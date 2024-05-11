White Oak Police Activity

For the reporting period of April 29thnd through May 5th, 2024, officers for the White Oak Police Department responded to, or initiated, 235 calls for service and assistance. Some of the most common calls were; Animal Complaints, Investigative Follow-ups, Burglar Alarms, Traffic Issues (collisions, traffic control, reckless drivers, etc.), Suspicious Activities, and Community Relations (burn permits, welfare checks, vacation home security checks, etc.).

Three traffic collisions were investigated which resulted in no injuries and no continuing criminal investigations.

Five people were arrested by White Oak Police during this reporting period:

Sue Ann Bishop, 40, of Gilmer on an outstanding White Oak warrant for No Insurance,

Alejandro Escalante-De Leon, 36, of Longview on an outstanding White Oak warrant for No Valid Driver’s License,

Gerry Don Vance, 77, of White Oak for Assault – Family Violence Causing Bodily Injury,

Rhonda Renee Givens, 58, of Henderson on three outstanding White Oak warrants for Wrong or Fictitious Registration, Expired Registration, and Driving While License Invalid, and

Kyle Reece Willeby, 35, of White Oak on an outstanding Gregg County warrant for Possession of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.

White Oak Police submitted one case to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office for Assault – Family Violence Causing Bodily Injury.

No additional warrants, outside of traffic warrants, were obtained.