White Oak rolls into Christmas with annual parade set Dec. 8

Christmas parades will soon be rolling throughout East Texas communities, and White Oak’s festivities are set early next week.

The annual event gets moving at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, Dec. 8, but the fun starts a bit earlier as Santa Claus visits City Hall for pictures and cookies (for the kids, too!) from 5 p.m. to 5:45.

There’s still time to sign up for a spot in the parade lineup – applications are available from the City of White Oak at 906 S. White Oak Rd. and online under ‘Miscellaneous Forms’ at cityofwhiteoak.com. It’s also ready for download at GladewaterMirror.com.

Participants will begin lining up for the parade begins 6 p.m. on W. Old Hwy. 80 before everyone rolls out on S. White Oak Rd. The route will stretch from City Hall to White Oak ISD, and White Oak permits candy to be thrown from parade entries.

Anyone with questions should contact Maureen Carrigan at 903-759-3936 or email mcarrigan@cityofwhiteoak.com.