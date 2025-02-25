White Oak streets may get new sweeps

The City of White Oak’s looking to get back into street sweeping — it’s been long enough that city officials couldn’t quite remember the last time the roads got regular TLC.

More than a decade, they surmised during their regularly-scheduled February meeting.

“I’ve had some people ask me if we can start that up again,” City Coordinator Jimmy Purcell told council members Feb. 11, prompting him to reach out to contractors who previously performed one-offs for the community: “There’s really not many companies out there. It costs quite a bit as far as vehicles and things like that.”

The topic came up at the end of the council’s session, which included a discussion about the city’s interlocal agreement with White Oak ISD on the ballpark as well on new projects tied to White Oak Economic Development Corporation.

The council also spent about 45 minutes in a closed session discussion about the appointment of a new police chief following the announcement of Chief Terry Roach’s looming retirement.

The elected officials took no action after the closed door dialogue.

Regarding the street sweeping, Purcell noted there are 58 miles of roads in White Oak – from early numbers, bi-monthly sweeping would cost about $24,000 for bi-monthly sweeping or $19,000 quarterly.

“Another option we can do is look into getting one for White Oak then rent it out to Gladewater.”

On the baseball park contract, a review by Mayor Kyle Kutch and City Attorney Blake Armstrong prompted a debate about reducing the period from 10 years to 5 in addition to simplifying some of the wording of the agreement.

“Ten’s a long time,” Kutch said. Likewise, “The contract said after a certain period of time the school was going to pay for the lights. We’ve been notified the school doesn’t have the money to pay for the lights.”

“The electricity bill?” council member Kevin Hood asked. “That’s concerning.”

According to Purcell, “Everything else the city is liable and responsible for.”

During the season, the light bill runs about $1,000 a month, Public Works Director Tracey Fears said.

“They’re on from 4:30 p.m. until the last person leaves,” he added. “They turn them on when they get there so they don’t have to interrupt practice to go turn them on.”

That’s going to be addressed, Purcell said.

“There’s going to be stuff we can do to help control that.”

Ultimately, the council approved the agreement unanimously.

“My opinion is we’re just doing what we’ve been doing for 10 years,” Hood said.

The council’s discussion of a WOEDCO agreement with Boxcar BBQ was brief after the company declined to pursue funding this year, but the officials unanimously-approved a $7,500 grant reimbursement for White Oak Library to purchase shelves and paint for picture books at the school district.

The council also approved a $1,000 donation to White Oak Education Foundation, anticipating it will be recurring annually in perpetuity.

“Every bit of that money goes back to the school, to the teachers,” councilman Denny Kienzle said, “and also provides scholarships for the students.”