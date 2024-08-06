White Oak trashes open invite for garbage collection

Residents will still enjoy unlimited access to White Oak’s Trash Off containers in September, but the service is now explicitly limited to community members.

In an online update Monday afternoon, the municipality alerted residents to a new ID restriction for the quarterly service – officials blamed the change on an increasing number of non-citizens taking advantage of the public events.

According to the announcement, “The city will implement a resident verification starting in September. We hope this plan does not hinder our citizens from using this service.

“The city wants our citizens to take full advantage of this quarterly event. Therefore we must require proof of residency.”

The next Trash Off event is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 26-28. The trash containers will be located at 2102 Mitchell St.

According to the new rule, Trash Off participants must provide an ID showing their current address in the City of White Oak. A White Oak water bill and photo ID will suffice.

Apologizing for any inconvenience, “These changes are necessary to ensure our citizens get the full benefit of the services the city provides.”