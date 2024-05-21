White Oak trustees set for closed meeting on legal, personnel issues Thursday

White Oak ISD School Board members will meet in a special-called meeting Thursday – few details are immediately available as the board will spend the bulk of the session behind closed doors.

According to the agenda posted Monday, the May 23 special meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Following the usual call to order and establishment of a quorum, the trustees are scheduled for a closed session citing two exemptions to the state’s Open Meetings Act.

Per the agenda, the trustees anticipate taking some form of action following the Executive Session.

The first exemption is tied to Section 551.071, Consultation with Attorney: “A governmental body may conduct a private consultation with its attorney when the governmental body seeks the advice of its attorney about pending or contemplated litigation; or a settlement offer; or on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to give the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with this chapter.”

The second open meeting exemption cites Section 551.074: “Deliberate the Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment,Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of a Public Offer or Employee; or to Hear a Complaint or Charge Against an Officer or Employee.”

Thursday’s agenda also cites Part B of Section 551.074 – “Consideration of employment matters related to professional personnel, including campus principals, central office administration and superintendent of schools.” – and notes it as an action item.

No action may be taken in closed session; trustees will return to the open meeting before taking any vote ahead of adjournment.