White Oak VFD hosts two more chances for Angel Tree sign-ups

Locals have two more opportunities to sign up a child for the White Oak Fire Department’s annual Angel Tree.

White Oak VFD will be on hand at the Lewis Reavis Fire Station No. 1 (301 S. White Oak Road) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Thursday, Oct. 26, to add names to the list.

Gifts and/or food pick-up is set for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at fire station No. 1. The VFD requests children not attend the gift pick-up.

Rules to participate in the White Oak VFD’s Angel Tree Program are:

1. The child must live in the City of White Oak. A parent or guardian is required to show a current Driver’s License as well as a utility bill and/or mortgage statement with a matching address at the time of sign-up.

2. The age limit for children to participate and receive assistance is 15.

For more information, contact Cameron Kizzia at 903-277-9319 or Thomas Cash at 903-736-2284.