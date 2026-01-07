White Oak woman stabbed to death, son arrested NYE on murder charge

A 23-year-old White Oak man remains incarcerated in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1.1 million, accused of murdering his mother.

According to investigators, Penny Renee Keys, 58, was stabbed multiple times, discovered outside her Jamerison Road residence on New Year’s Eve. Her son, Zachary Ryan Keys, resides on the same road (according to jail records) though he was arrested in Panola County Dec. 31.

According to a Jan. 2 press release from Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home near White Oak Road on a report of a homicide.

The victim was transported to Christus GSMC in Longview and later pronounced dead from her injuries.

According to GCSO Chief Deputy Craig Harrington, “Gregg County Investigators responded to the scene and obtained credible information that identified the victim’s son, Zachary Keys, as the suspect.” Per Friday’s release, “Investigators worked quickly to secure an arrest warrant for Zachary on the charge of Murder. Zachary and his vehicle were later located in Panola County where Panola County Sheriff’s Deputies took Zachary into custody without incident.”

Booked into the county jail’s system Jan. 2, as of press time Keys remains jailed on a $1 million bond for Murder. Additional bonds are tied to charges stemming from 2024, including Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant, Theft of Property (valued between $100 and $750) and Driving While Intoxicated.

Crediting Panola County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in securing the suspect’s arrest, Harrington noted the investigation into the incident is ongoing, limiting further releases.

“This is an extremely sad and very unfortunate situation during this holiday season,” he wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Keys family and the White Oak community for their loss.”