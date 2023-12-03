White Oak Xmas parade Monday

Mark your calendars and stay on the ‘Nice’ list – White Oak’s annual Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

As the event’s planners get a jump-start on this year’s organizing, they’ve announced lineup is set for 6:30 p.m. That evening on West Old Highway 80 before the parade begins on South White Oak Road and City Hall and heads toward its end at White Oak ISD.

“We encourage all interested groups and individuals to take part in the parade,” the organizers announced.

For questions or more information, contact Maureen Carrigan at 903-759-3936.