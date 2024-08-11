White Oak’s VFD seeks a few good firefighters

According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, volunteers account for 65 percent of the nation’s one million firefighters.

Agencies across the state are facing ongoing challenges in recruitment, though. That includes White Oak Volunteer Fire Department, where the roster’s been hovering around half-capacity for several years.

“Looking for dedicated individuals to become volunteer firefighters,” the department announced recently, calling on locals to step up: “Make a difference in your community.”

Cameron Kizzia’s been with the department since late-2019 and became chief in May ‘22. Capacity for the department is 30, he says, but 20-25 volunteers is ideal.

That said, “As of right now, we’re sitting at about 15.”

It’s been that way since 2020.

“There was a little bit of a pandemic that hit us,” Kizza said. “Some folks had to move off to find some jobs,” and others had to take work as it became available: “They turned in their stuff. It was no ill will toward the fire department, they just didn’t have time to volunteer.”

It’s a common refrain at many VFDs in the Lone Star State – and across the country. According to NVFC, out of about 29,000 fire departments nationwide, almost 19,000 are predominantly volunteer. Departments across the state continue reporting challenges with recruitment, though.

Per the Texas Tribune, many current volunteers are aging and retiring, and there aren’t enough new recruits in the pipeline to offset the loss. Meanwhile, economic pressure is cutting into potential firefighters’ ability to volunteer their time.

It’s been a while since the headcount’s been at a healthy point at WOVFD

“A lot of the members we have currently – probably half of our department right now – have less than 3 years with the department,” Kizzia said, aiming to add numbers and diversity along the way. “As of right now, we’re all male. We range from members that are 21 years-old all the way up to 79 years-old.”

Would-be applicants are encouraged to call 903-759-6615 or email ckizzia@cityofwhiteoak.com.

The department averages about one call per day: “We may go a couple of days without a call; we may get a day we get three or four calls,” he says. The volunteers put in hours beyond incidents as well: “We’ve got guys that commit quite a bit of time. They actually come up here to the station during the day, they’ll check out trucks and equipment, change out ice… do any station duties that need to be done.”

Right now, social media’s been the primary venue for recruitment.

“That’s our biggest way to get the word out there,” Kizzia said. Word of mouth spreads the message, too, as current volunteers seek out like-minded folk among their acquaintances.

The department covers the cost of training via reimbursement. New recruits are encouraged to complete their fire academy coursework within a year or at least be actively working on it.

“Once you’re through with the fire academy, we reimburse the full amount of what the academy costs you.”

Despite the moniker, the job’s not entirely volunteer. There is limited compensation, varying according to an individual’s skill set.

“We do offer incentive pay. It’s a pay-per-call basis,” Kizzia noted, between $10 and $20 per incident depending on the certifications a person has. “Around October/November our members actually get a check for the amount of calls that they ran.

“We’re happy with anybody that comes into the department willing to volunteer their time. It takes a special person to say, ‘I’m going to get up at 2 o’clock in the morning and go to this call.’”