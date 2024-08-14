Windows of Opportunity Regionwide Job Fair August 20

The next Windows of Opportunity Regionwide Job Fair, scheduled for August 20.

Workforce Solutions East Texas Team hosts this quarterly regionwide job fair at its five workforce centers on the same date. The event aims to bridge the gap between hiring employers and individuals seeking employment across various occupation pathways, fostering economic growth and career development in East Texas.

The inaugural fair set a promising foundation, attracting 35 employers and 222 job seekers. Building on that success, the June event saw even greater participation, with 45 employers and 300 job seekers engaging in productive networking and job matching. These successes give us confidence in the potential of the upcoming August 20 event.

The increasing popularity of the Windows of Opportunity Job Fair is a clear indication of its importance. Both employers and job seekers are eagerly anticipating the next event, and we are excited about the potential growth and impact of future job fairs. Our commitment to connecting talent with opportunity in our community is at the heart of what we do.

Mark your calendars for August 20 and join us at the next Windows of Opportunity Job Fair. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at our Tyler, Longview, and Athens workforce centers. Palestine and Marshall workforce center events will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information about our workforce center locations at www.easttexasworkforce.org/locations.