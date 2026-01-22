Wintry mixed signals abound as Snowmageddon 2.026 takes shape

“TDEM said with the storm coming in, we need to be prepared for 3-4 days of potential power outages.”

That’s it in a nutshell. There’s plenty of information out there about the incoming weather – but there’s also plenty of slush mixed in with the facts. Officials in the City of Gladewater take their cues from the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Local department heads had a one-on-one with agency reps Thursday morning, joined by administrators from the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Facility.

Conferring with TDEM, “It could be a significant ice storm,” Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons confirmed.

Simmons, the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator, joined the staff here about a year after Snowmageddon, but the lessons learned statewide in February 2021 are on everyone’s minds at City Hall as this new storm moves in.

Everyone’s tuning in, and preparations are expansive. Decisions are being made across the community, area, state and a sizable portion of the country.

In Gladewater, “Public works is going to be sanding the roads and bridges, areas known to be problems,” Simmons said. “Other than that, we have to sit back and wait for the storm.”

At Gladewater ISD, school’s (currently) on for Friday, out as usual Monday. The weather’s impact over the weekend will determine what happens next week.

Per the school’s Facebook page, “At this time, we are going to begin school at normal time on Friday 1-23-26. We know that is subject to change as the weather reports continue to come in overnight. Also, we will continue to monitor it tomorrow throughout the day. For now, the weather is scheduled to begin in Gladewater around 7:00 pm Friday evening. Stay safe and warm as the temperatures begin to drop.”

White Oak ISD has reminded parents to watch ParentSquare for weekend updates. Meanwhile, the City of White Oak has closed City Hall Monday, Jan. 26, but officials anticipate being open Tuesday – that could change.

Gladewater officials pay particular attention to the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Facility in these situations.

In addition to the center’s resources, “We do have a standby generator that’s been delivered over there,” Simmons confirmed.

Meanwhile, he says, everyone needs to pay attention to updates – from verified sources. For example, don’t get taken in by an online rumor about 17 inches of snow here.

That said, take care.

“Probably the biggest thing is have a plan, be prepared and stay informed,” he said. Stay away from random chatter on social media. Enroll with the city’s Genasys platform for essential updates: “If there’s any information the city needs to put out, we’ll put it out there first.

“Be informed, understand what’s coming, pay attention, have a plain. Make sure you’re getting reputable information. If you do have an emergency, call 911… That’s about it.”

Winter Storm Safety Tips

from City of Gladewater

Winter weather can bring freezing temperatures, ice, and power outages. The City of

Gladewater encourages residents to take the following steps to stay safe before, during, and after a winter storm.

Before the Storm

Monitor weather forecasts and alerts from trusted sources.

Prepare an emergency kit with water, food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and

blankets.

blankets. Protect pipes by insulating exposed plumbing and letting faucets drip during hard freezes.

Charge cell phones and backup batteries.

Bring pets indoors and provide adequate warmth.

During the Storm

Stay off roads if possible. Ice can make driving extremely dangerous.

If you must drive, go slow, increase following distance, and avoid bridges and overpasses.

Stay indoors and dress in layers to stay warm.

Use space heaters safely and keep them away from flammable items.

Never use generators, grills, or propane heaters indoors or in enclosed spaces.

Power Outage Safety

Use flashlights instead of candles to reduce fire risk.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

If using a generator, operate it outdoors only and away from windows.

After the Storm

Watch for downed power lines and report them to the utility provider.

Be cautious of falling ice and tree limbs.

Check on elderly neighbors, family members, and those with special needs.

Drive carefully — roads may remain icy even after temperatures rise.

Emergency Information