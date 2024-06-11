WO superintendent’s resignation on agenda Friday

White Oak ISD trustees are expected to meet in special session Friday and take action on the superintendent’s resignation.

The closed session agenda for the noon special meeting June 14 states: (1) Resignation of Superintendent, (2) Superintendent Search Process; then action resulting from the closed meeting.

On Monday night the school board remained restricted in what they could say about the status of the school’s leadership, so they largely listened as community members weighed in.

Dr. William Paul has been on indefinite personal leave since mid-May, and limited information has been provided publicly as to why. In the meantime, Asst. Superintendent Jack Parker is overseeing the day-to-day business of the district.

Following an almost 4-hour closed session, “I’ll speak up,” said Daphne Stewart, a WOISD parent and the second audience member to address the board June 10. “In the time I’ve been in this district we’re on our, what, second or third superintendent? I’ve been on campus quite a bit this past year. I’ve had all positive interactions with Dr. Paul.

“If there’s nothing illegal or immoral that has been done and this is simply, maybe, a difference of opinion or something like that, then why are we at three school board meetings with nothing said or done but nobody has anything negative to say about the man or the job that he’s done as far as the community?”

Trustees thanked the audience members for their feedback while repeating the board’s comments are constrained.

“I appreciate that,” board President Lance Noll replied. “Thank you. That’s all we can say right now.

“I’m sorry – we’re not trying to be rude. There’s more to it.”

After spending 21-minutes in open session for their regular June board meeting, the elected officials adjourned to a closed door ‘executive session’ at 6:21 p.m. On that limited agenda, the group was set to discuss supplemental pay for Acting Superintendent Jack Parker and other open meeting exemptions allowed by law, such as personnel issues and consultation with their attorney.

About 15 audience members lingered after the open meeting and a half-dozen were still on-hand when the board reconvened in open session at 10 p.m.

Read more in Thursday’s edition of the Mirror.

– By James Draper