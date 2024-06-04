WOISD board’s meeting yields no developments, details

The White Oak ISD School Board isn’t ready yet to discuss or act on the status of the school’s leadership.

With Superintendent Dr. William Paul on an indefinite personal leave since mid-May, trustees met for their second, special called meeting in as many weeks Monday evening. The district’s elected officials spent almost two-and-a-half hours in executive session June 3 before wrapping up with no public action taken.

Notably, the meeting was Dr. David Ummel’s last as a member of the board, and he made the motion to adjourn the session shortly before 8 p.m. Ricky Bodovsky will succeed Ummel in Place 7 after running uncontested in the Spring 2024 election.

On their agenda, the trustees were once again scheduled to consider ‘Personnel Matters’ including consultation with their attorney and deliberation of key administrative personnel. A vote was anticipated, but after entering their planned ‘executive’ (closed) session shortly after 5:30 p.m., the group remained sequestered until 7:57 p.m.

“We’re not taking any action tonight,” board president Lance Noll said following the adjournment. “We’ll have more information, hopefully, June 10 at our regularly-scheduled board meeting.”

WOISD Assistant Supt. Jack Parker is currently overseeing the day-to-day business of the school.