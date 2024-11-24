WOISD earns ‘District of Distinction’ accolade

White Oak ISD has earned the “District of Distinction Award.” Over 1,200 districts and learning institutions in Texas were eligible to apply for this prestigious TAEA Visual Art Award. 96 districts met the high standards and received this outstanding honor indicating that their Visual Art program is in the top 5.5% of the Visual Art Programs in the state. Districts who received this honor provided a well rounded education that advocates and integrates the visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and connect learners to their community and beyond.