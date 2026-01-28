WOISD hires Thiel as new Athletic Director

White Oak ISD trustees officially welcomed Coach Tanner Thiel as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach during a specially called meeting Tuesday evening.

“A West Texas native raised on a cotton farm outside of Lubbock, Coach Thiel brings a blue-collar work ethic and a proven track record of success to the Roughneck program,” according to Jan. 27 release from WOISD. “Prior to returning to White Oak, he spent eight years at Grape Creek High School, where he led the Eagles to historic achievements, including the school’s first Bi-District Championship, district title, and the most wins in program history. He also previously coached at Northwest High School, gaining valuable experience across multiple districts.”

WOISD drew more than 60 applications in its search for a new AD, narrowing the field to a dozen candidates at the beginning of the new near.

“Coach Thiel earned his master’s degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he spent two years as a graduate assistant with the Roadrunner football program under legendary head coach Larry Coker, best known for leading the University of Miami to a national championship in 2001. Known for his leadership, integrity, and commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the field, Coach Thiel has built a reputation as a respected leader across Texas high school athletics.

“Guided by his core values of Grit, Discipline, and Character, Coach Thiel brings a student-first philosophy focused on building relationships, uniting the school and community, and developing young men of integrity. His vision is to create a culture centered on the process, attention to detail, hard work, accountability, and love – one that consistently outworks its opponents and is known statewide for toughness and class.

“Coach Thiel and his wife, Cara, along with their children Tatum and Bode, are excited to be back in White Oak and to help build a program rooted in tradition while raising proud Roughnecks.”

Courtesy Photos from WOISD / Amanda Frazier