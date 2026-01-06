WOISD narrows AD/Head Coach candidate pool to 12 names

Ultimately, White Oak ISD collected approximately 60 applications in search of a new athletic director and head coach – about a fifth of the hopefuls will be in the mix during interviews this month.

“We met this morning and have a timeline,” Superintendent Jack Parker said Monday. “We’re going to spend the next few weeks interviewing people.

“Our goal is to hopefully have someone named by the end of the month.”

District officials are still narrowing their list of prospects. The finalist will succeed Michael Ludlow following his late-November resignation after three seasons with the Roughnecks.

Collecting leads from Nov. 21 to Dec. 19, Parker said between eight and 12 will land an interview. He’s pleased with the overall count and with the array of candidates in final consideration.

“We’ve got everyone from current sitting head coaches and athletic directors to offensive and defensive coordinators,” Parker added. “We feel really good about our candidate pool; it’s a good group of men.

“Not only do they have to be a fit for White Oak, but White Oak has to be a fit for them. That’s really what we’re concentrating on and looking for.”