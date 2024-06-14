WOISD Resignation | Board, super move forward, separately

No details have been provided about what led White Oak Superintendent Dr. William Paul and the WOISD School Board to part ways, but the conclusion became public Friday afternoon – the trustees officially accepted the district chief’s resignation June 14, less than 15 months after he was hired.

A joint statement released after Friday’s special session includes thanks and praise from both sides but no substantive information about the apparent impasse between the school’s chief executive and its elected officials. Both sides say they won’t comment beyond the agreed-upon message.

According to the release, “An Agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Paul the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent,” the statement reads. “The Board and Dr. Paul have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.”

[Read the full statement, below]

Hired in March 2023, it’s been about a month since Paul took an indefinite personal leave, and there’s been little public information shared since. Meanwhile, Asst. Supt. Jack Parker was tapped to handle the district’s day-to-day business as ‘acting’ superintendent and, as of Friday’s meeting, he’s now the official interim.

On Monday, the trustees spent the better part of four hours behind closed doors before returning to open session. After approving supplemental pay for Parker and fielding criticism from community members about the lack of information on the leadership issue the past month, they adjourned for the night.

Shortly after noon the next day came the announcement of Friday’s special meeting and the anticipated resignation.

On June 14, after opening the meeting at 12:02 p.m. the board entered ‘executive session’ within two minutes and remained behind closed doors until 12:58 p.m.

The rest of the meeting took just a couple of minutes.

Upon their return to open session, the board members asked if any audience members wanted to comment. With no takers, the group proceeded into two votes – there was no public discussion on either.

Trustee David Trest moved to approve Paul’s resignation, effective June 30, under the terms agreed upon in closed session, authorizing WOISD Board President Lance Noll to sign the relevant resignation and release agreement.

Seconded by Board Secretary Donna Stagner, the motion was unanimously approved and followed by a motion from trustee Jessica Hughes to appoint Parker the district’s interim chief.

Per Hughes’ motion, the board opted to table, for now, the search for a permanent successor.

Seconded by trustee Ricky Bodovsky, the motion was likewise unanimously approved before the board adjourned at 1 p.m.

Noll apologized to the various members of the media for being reticent about the development, noting the school board members have been instructed not to comment.

– By JAMES DRAPER

Find more news from the board’s June 10 meeting in the June 20 edition of the Mirror.