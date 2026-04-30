WOISD school board newcomer arrested on alleged assault

A challenger for a spot on White Oak ISD School Board was arrested and released from Gregg County Jail last week, facing allegations of family violence.

According to various judicial records, Mason Glenn Stone was booked into the jail April 22 and released the following day on a $10,000 bond set by the judge.

Stone is currently on local ballots for the Place 4 trustee seat at WOISD.

White Oak Police Department did not make the arrest, but the agency was able to provide a warrant report in response to a public records request Monday. As an open case, the related offense report is not yet available for public review.

From the warrant report, Stone was arrested on a charge of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence about one week after a case was opened. WOPD Lt. Ferris Ellis began his investigation after receiving a call April 14 from the Martin House Child Advocacy Center in Longview in reference to four children scheduled for interviews the following day.

According to the allegations, the reported victim eventually confirmed “extensive bruising and redness” after being spanked with a belt. The injuries were corroborated by witnesses and photographs.

“After the childrens interviews,” Ferris reported, “I spoke with the defendant and he advised he would not be coming to my office to speak with me about this case.”

No further information was available as of press time Monday.