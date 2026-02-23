WOISD trustees decline new policies on student prayer

White Oak ISD, too, won’t be changing its approach to religious freedom in light of Senate Bill 11.

Adopted by the 89th Texas Legislature last year, the law requires Texas school districts, as well as open-enrollment charter schools, to take action on SB 11 by March 1.

Like Gladewater ISD, the Roughnecks’ Board of Trustees last week opted to stick with the status quo for students. The youngsters can continue to observe and express their religious beliefs as they have for years.

WOISD Supt. Jack Parker said his districts’ elected officials generally echoed the GISD School Board’s take on the new guidelines from Austin. In general, under SB 11 the school would have to designate a place and time for students’ prayer or reflection, they’d have to obtain parent permission forms and it would be necessary to track students’ activities.

“They voted to not adopt the period,” Parker said simply on President’s Day. “We feel that there are so many regulations and so many things our principals and teachers have to do, putting one more on them to regulate this period was kind of pointless.”

Numerous local districts are opting out as well. With two trustees absent Feb. 9, the White Oak School Board voted unanimously, 5-0, to stick with existing SOP.

“We allow kids to pray or worship so long as it doesn’t interfere with the school day in any way,” Parker said. “We’re not going to interfere with any of their religious beliefs.”