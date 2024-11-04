WOPD Activity

For the reporting period of October 21st through the 27th, 2024, officers for the White Oak Police Department responded to, or initiated, 189 calls for service and assistance. Some of the most common calls were; Traffic Issues (crashes, reckless drivers, directing traffic, road obstructions, etc.), Suspicious Activities, and Community Relations (burn permits, welfare checks, vacation home security checks, advice, etc.).

Three traffic collision were investigated this week resulting in no injuries and no continuing criminal investigations. No arrests were made by White Oak Police during this reporting period.

Two unrelated cases were submitted to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution; Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon and Driving While License Invalid w/o Insurance.