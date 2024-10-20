WOPD Activity

For the reporting period of October 7th through the 13th, 2024, officers for the White Oak Police Department responded to, or initiated, 233 calls for service and assistance. Some of the most common calls were; Animal Complaints, Burglar Alarms, Traffic Issues (crashes, traffic control, reckless drivers, road debris, etc.), Suspicious Activities, and Community Relations (burn permits, welfare checks, vacation home security checks, advice, etc.).

Four traffic collisions were investigated this week resulting in no injuries and one continuing criminal investigation for failing to stop and leave required information.

One arrest was made by White Oak Police during this reporting period:

Hannah Jean Siratt, 25, of White Oak for Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits.