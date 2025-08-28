WOPD: Don’t put the carts before the law

“All traffic laws apply.”

That’s just the first thing White Oak residents need to keep in mind if they want to roll out in a golf cart on public roads, says Police Chief Brannon Robertson.

White Oak City Council members unanimously-approved new provisions for golf carts in mid-August, but it’s not a free-for-all.

“If you’re in a car or a golf cart, the same rules apply,” Robertson reminds residents, and there are additional regulations in play for carts following the adoption of the ordinance Aug. 14.

In particular, the new rules permit licensed drivers (that’s key) to operate golf carts on White Oak roadways with speed limits of (pay attention here) 35 miles per hour or less. Highways, streets, roads and other thoroughfares within the White Oak City Limits are OK if the speed limit doesn’t exceed 35 – that excludes White Oak Road, which is posted variously at 40 or 45 mph.

“They can cross any road regardless of speed limit,” Robertson noted,

“but they have to directly cross – they cannot drive down that road,” if the speed limit is more than 35.

Importantly, the golf cart must also be insured and equipped with headlamps, tail lights, reflectors, mirrors and a parking brake. It also must have on display an appropriate license plate issued by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles as well as a reflective ‘Slow Moving Vehicle’ emblem if it will be traveling slower than 25 mph.

So, per the new guidelines, no kids behind the wheel or anyone else who doesn’t have a valid driver’s license, Robertson emphasized. And, don’t drive on the wrong side of the road, etc.

“Y’all need to realize that all the rules of the road still apply,” he added0 Aug. 25, even if it’s not explicitly noted in the ordinance. “It doesn’t specify you have to have brake lights or turn signals, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to signal. Hand signs apply, like we learned back in Driver’s Ed.”

So far, there haven’t been any tickets issued since the ordinance was approved two weeks back. Officers are keeping a watchful eye, and they’ll ensure compliance by citation, if necessary.

“If we keep seeing dangerous things, that’s the only avenue we have at that point.”