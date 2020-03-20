Workforce Solutions East Texas Announces Assistance to Child Care Services Program Participants, and Distribution of COVID-19 Health and Safety Educational Materials

Workforce Solutions East Texas offers families taking part in our Child Care Services (CCS) program guidance, and educational information to combat the spread of COVID-19, as well as how to manage service needs due to changes they may be experiencing with their employment or child care center operations.

The CCS program subsidizes child care for low-income families, promoting long-term self-sufficiency by enabling parents to work or attend workforce training or education activities. It also educates parents about the availability of quality child care, which enhances children’s early learning. More than 4,000 children in East Texas are served by the WSET Child Care Services program and we are focused on the safety of every child and assisting program participants with any transitions necessary to continue services.

“We are working with our child care services providers daily to ensure a continuum of care for currently enrolled children, as events arise that may lead to a temporary change in a parent’s work, education, or training status,” said CCS Program Director, Ann Haines. “We invite our customers to check our web portal regularly for updates regarding their services. We are working to expedite all transfer requests, or temporary suspensions of service and if any parent is unable to record their child’s attendance at a facility, we will work with the child care provider to verify attendance, if needed. We are here to help you continue your child’s care.”

CCS participants may submit inquiries about their care through our web portal at https://childcare. easttexasworkforce.org/ or via email at easttexas.ccs.customers@gmail. com . If a child care center is closed or not accepting enrolled child(ren), parents may review our provider list to see if another CCS provider has capacity for a transfer.

WSET staff have distributed vital information to CCS child care centers and parents in the 14-county region of East Texas related to COVID-19. An educational brochure was produced and made available to all parents of children enrolled in the Child Care Services program entitled, “What Parents Need to Know About COVID-19.” It included COVID-19 safety basis; what parents should do at home to fight the virus; examples of alternative activities for the family as they are practicing social distancing; and suggested items for parents to include on their grocery lists. Along with the brochure, coloring books themed, “Hooray for Handwashing,” were provided and coloring sheets depicting safety for coughing, sneezing, and having a fever.

“Our families are the anchor point of our communities. Businesses depend upon a skilled and healthy workforce. That workforce depends on its families, both blood and the surrounding community,” said Doug Shryock, Director of Workforce and Economic Development. “WSET is here to serve our communities and our families, through support to our businesses, in the most effective ways possible.”

th with anticipation to remain closed through May 1st. WSET continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and has created a web area for updates on service changes and availabilities to job seekers, employers, and program participants at www.easttexasworkforce.org/ COVID-19 . Workforce centers began closure to the public earlier this week on March 19with anticipation to remain closed through May 1st.