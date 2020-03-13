Workforce Solutions East Texas to Host a Mass Hiring Event on Tuesday, March 17th; 59 Employers Set to Participate

Workforce Solutions East Texas announces a mass hiring event open to the public on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The event, entitled “Windows to Opportunity,”will be held in Marshall, Longview, Tyler, Athens, Palestine, Henderson, Gilmer, Emory and Jacksonville at the Workforce Solutions East Texas locations listed below from 1 PM to 4 PM. Each location will host a variety of employers to give job seekers the opportunity to obtain a direct hire, work experience, on-the-job training and/or job shadowing. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

“Workforce Solutions East Texas continues to serve our regional employers by providing the critical component to their production: qualified and energetic people with a strong Texas work ethic! If that’s you, or you’re looking for your next outstanding performer, join us. We have the people, the resources, and the expertise you both need to create lasting careers!” said Dr. Robert Haberle, Chairman, Workforce Solutions East Texas Board.

Hiring Events will be held at the following locations:

ATHENS

Workforce Solutions East Texas – Athens

205 N. Murchison, Suite 101 Athens, TX

EMORY

Emory City Centre

735 N. Texas St. Emory, Texas

GILMER

Workforce Solutions East Texas Mobile Center

Located in the Brookshire’s Parking Lot

1075 US Highway 271 N. Gilmer, Texas

HENDERSON

Workforce Solutions East Texas Mobile Center

Located in the Tractor Supply Parking Lot

2307 US Hwy 79 Henderson, Texas

JACKSONVILLE

Workforce Solutions East Texas – Jacksonville Access Point

Jacksonville College Library

104 Albritton, Jacksonville, TX

LONGVIEW

Workforce Solutions East Texas – Longview

2430 S. High St. Longview, TX

MARSHALL

Workforce Solutions East Texas – Marshall

4300 E. End Blvd. S. Marshall, TX

PALESTINE

Workforce Solutions East Texas – Palestine

Palestine Mall

2000 S. Loop 256, Suite 18 Palestine, TX

TYLER

Workforce Solutions East Texas – Tyler

4100 Troup Hwy Tyler, TX