Workforce Solutions hosts event for Disability Employment Awareness Month

“Access to Good Jobs for All” event set Oct. 29 in Tyler

Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET), in collaboration with Texas Workforce Solutions—Vocational Rehabilitation Services, the University of Texas at Tyler, and UT Health Tyler, is excited to announce a special event in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). The event, titled “Access to Good Jobs for All,” will be held on Tuesday, October 29, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at UT Health Science Center at Tyler’s Ornelas Academic Amphitheater – 2nd Floor of the Main Hospital – located at 11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708.

The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of inclusive hiring practices and highlight the significant contributions that individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce. It will feature insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and a wide range of resources for employers and organizations interested in promoting disability inclusion in their workplaces.

“We invite the public and East Texas employers to join the event, visit information tables to expand knowledge on types of disabilities, and learn about programs and services to help your business find and train applicants,” said Doug Shryock, Workforce Solutions East Texas Executive Director. “We’re excited to have a special guest, Dr. Meg Reitmeyer, sharing her experience managing a disability she acquired as an adult and how she continues giving back to the community.”

Dr. Reitmeyer, a leader in the medical field, practiced medicine for over two decades and played an integral role in healthcare administration across Northeast Texas. Dr. Reitmeyer is a Texas native who grew up in Galveston County. She attended Texas A&M for both undergraduate and medical school, followed by residency and fellowship training at the University of Virginia. She relocated to Tyler in 2000, where she founded the endocrinology program at Christus Trinity Clinic. In 2014, she was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and uveitis, followed by a diagnosis of myasthenia gravis in 2016. Despite her health challenges, Dr. Reitmeyer continued practicing medicine until 2018 and remained in administrative roles until 2020.

The event is free of charge, but registration is requested. Register to attend on our website at www.easttexasworkforce.org/ ndeam-oct-2024. Join us in celebrating diversity, empowering individuals with disabilities, and taking meaningful steps toward an inclusive workforce!

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about participating in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages — during October and throughout the year — by visiting www.dol.gov/NDEAM.