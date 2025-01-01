You can learn a lot , or not …

I’m starting my 51st year in this journalism business and a lot has changed over that time.

I started in “hot type,” where words were pounded out on manual typewriters and then formed by molten lead typed out by gruff old men in a smoke-filled corner of the pressroom. Then we moved to “cold type,” which was space age to us – computers cut the workload and led us what we have today – laptops and digital news formats.

And while the business of getting the news out to our readers has changed greatly – the people are about the same.

Most are good and appreciative of the hard work it tales to bring you this weekly news product, but some are … well … you know what I’m thinking To those folks and anyone else who needs a little kick in the rear from time to time – here’s 20 words of wisdom an old editor once waved in my face when I was young and thought I knew everything.

1. Do not walk behind me, for I may not lead. Do not walk ahead of me, for I may not follow. Do not walk beside me either. Just pretty much leave me the heck alone.

2. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a broken fan belt and leaky tire.

3. Its always darkest before dawn. So if you’re going to steal your neighbor’s newspaper, that’s the time to do it.

4. Don’t be irreplaceable. If you can’t be replaced, you can’t be promoted.

5. Always remember that you’re unique. Just like everyone else.

6. Never test the depth of the water with both feet.

7. If you think nobody cares if you’re alive, try missing a couple of car payments.

8. Before you criticize someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you criticize them, you’re a mile away and you have their shoes.

9. If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is probably not for you.

10. Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day.

11. If you lend someone $20 and never see that person again, it was probably a wise investment.

12. If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.

13. Some days you’re the bug; some days you’re the windshield.

14. Everyone seems normal until you get to know them.

15. The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it back in your pocket.

16. A closed mouth gathers no foot.

17. Duct tape is like ‘The Force.’ It has a light side and a dark side, and it holds the universe together.

18. There are two theories to arguing with women. Neither one works.

19 Generally speaking, you aren’t learning much when your lips are moving.

20. Never miss a good chance to shut up.